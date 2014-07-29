BBC Sport - Keith Nobbs excited by daughter Jordan's England homecoming
Nobbs proud of daughter's progress
Former Hartlepool defender Keith Nobbs will see his daughter Jordan play for England for the first time on 3 August, when they take on Sweden in a friendly at Victoria Park.
Nobbs made 327 appearances for Pools as a player and Jordan has followed in his footsteps with her professional career at Arsenal.
She made her England debut in 2013, scoring against Italy at the Cyprus Cup and has since earned 13 caps.