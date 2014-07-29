BBC Sport - Keith Nobbs excited by daughter Jordan's England homecoming

Nobbs proud of daughter's progress

Former Hartlepool defender Keith Nobbs will see his daughter Jordan play for England for the first time on 3 August, when they take on Sweden in a friendly at Victoria Park.

Nobbs made 327 appearances for Pools as a player and Jordan has followed in his footsteps with her professional career at Arsenal.

She made her England debut in 2013, scoring against Italy at the Cyprus Cup and has since earned 13 caps.

Top videos

Video

Nobbs proud of daughter's progress

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Top Stories