Chris Burke: Nottingham Forest sign ex-Birmingham winger

Burke scored 28 goals in 155 appearances for Birmingham

Nottingham Forest have signed winger Chris Burke following his departure from Championship rivals Birmingham.

The 30-year-old Scotland international has signed a two-year deal with the Reds, after deciding to leave St Andrew's this summer.

Forest almost signed Burke in January last year, shortly before Alex McLeish left as manager.

Burke joined the Blues from Cardiff City in June 2011 and made 155 appearances over three seasons.

Forest owner Fawaz Al-Hasawi posted on Twitter: "His experience and ability are attributes that will benefit us."