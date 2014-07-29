Ronan Murray: Notts County striker signs new contract

Murray scored nine goals in 16 starts for Notts last season

Notts County striker Ronan Murray has signed a contract that will keep him at Meadow Lane until the summer of 2016.

Murray, whose deal was due to expire at the end of the coming season, joined on a short-term contract from Ipswich Town last August.

He went on to play a key role in helping the Magpies avoid relegation from League One last season with nine goals in 16 starts in all competitions.

The news is a boost to Notts, who lost fellow striker Jimmy Spencer to injury.

Spencer damaged a cruciate knee ligament during pre-season and is unlikely to feature this term.