Ronan Murray: Notts County striker signs new contract

Ronan Murray (right) celebrates scoring for Notts County against Colchester United last season
Murray scored nine goals in 16 starts for Notts last season

Notts County striker Ronan Murray has signed a contract that will keep him at Meadow Lane until the summer of 2016.

Murray, whose deal was due to expire at the end of the coming season, joined on a short-term contract from Ipswich Town last August.

He went on to play a key role in helping the Magpies avoid relegation from League One last season with nine goals in 16 starts in all competitions.

The news is a boost to Notts, who lost fellow striker Jimmy Spencer to injury.

Spencer damaged a cruciate knee ligament during pre-season and is unlikely to feature this term.

