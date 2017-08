From the section

Dundee United have signed defender Conor Townsend from Hull City on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old arrives at Tannadice as part of deal that had full-back Andy Robertson moving to the KC Stadium for £2.85m.

Townsend has previously had loan spells at Chesterfield, Grimsby Town and Carlisle United.

Robertson, 21, signed a three-year deal at Hull City just one season after leaving amateurs Queen's Park.