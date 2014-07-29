Crewe Alexandra: Mathias Pogba exit will raise transfer funds

Pogba has spent two-and-a-half years at Gresty Road

Crewe Alexandra boss Steve Davis says he hopes he can use the money from Mathias Pogba's impending transfer to Italian club Pescara to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season.

BBC Radio Stoke report the 23-year-old striker's move to the Serie B side is set to be sealed in the next few days.

"It's an opportunity he wanted and you can't hold onto him," Davis said.

"It does free up some money, we've made a decent profit on him and we will need it to strengthen."

Steve Davis, Crewe Alexandra manager "We'll have a board meeting on Thursday to see what we can do with the money because we need to bring in a better player than the one we've lost."

Pogba began his career with Wrexham where he scored 16 goals in 71 games before moving to Gresty Road in July 2012.

The Guinea international, who missed the first five months of last season with a knee injury as Crewe finished four points outside the relegation zone in League One, found the net 21 times in 63 appearances for the Alex.

Pogba and his twin brother were called up into the the Guinea squad for their World Cup qualifier against Mozambique in March, while younger brother Paul, now with Juventus but formerly with Manchester United, played for France in the finals in Brazil.

Davis, who has brought in midfielder Chris Atkinson and goalkeeper Scott Shearer so far this summer, said he had no choice but to let Pogba go.

"You end up with an unhappy player for a season and that's no good to you," Davis told BBC Radio Stoke.

"We'll have a board meeting on Thursday to see what we can do with the money because we need to bring in a better player than the one we've lost."