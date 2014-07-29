Sheffield Wednesday's Caolan Lavery ruled out by knee injury

Caolan Lavery scored four Championship goals for Sheffield Wednesday last season

Sheffield Wednesday forward Caolan Lavery will miss the start of the season with a cruciate knee ligament injury and could be out for two months.

The 21-year-old spent time on loan with Plymouth last season, scoring three goals in eight appearances for Argyle.

He has played 35 senior career games so far, including 10 starts for the Owls.

Canada-born Lavery started Sunday's pre-season 2-2 friendly draw at Doncaster Rovers and was substituted just before the hour mark.