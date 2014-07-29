Jamie Jackson: FC Halifax Town sign former Chesterfield striker

From the section

The Shay played host to the first leg of Halifax's play-off semi-final against Cambridge last season

FC Halifax Town have signed striker Jamie Jackson following a successful trial with the club.

The 27-year-old has featured in two pre-season games, including Saturday's 1-0 friendly victory over Notts County, in which he scored the only goal.

The 5ft 6ins former Bradford Park Avenue man began his career with Chesterfield, where he played 23 games.

Halifax begin their Conference Premier campaign with a trip to Dover Athletic on Saturday, 9 August.