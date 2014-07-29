Scottish Challenge Cup: Hearts drawn to face Livingston

From the section

Hearts overcame Annan Athletic 3-1 in Saturday's first-round tie at Tynecastle

Hearts will visit nearby Livingston in Scottish Challenge Cup round two.

The winner of Rangers' home first-round tie against Hibernian will host Clyde while Falkirk will visit either Dunfermline or Raith Rovers.

Brora Rangers, who stunned Stenhousemuir in round one, will entertain East Fife.

Peterhead visit Brechin City, Stirling Albion host Alloa Athletic, Berwick Rangers are Morton's visitors and Stranraer welcome Albion Rovers.

The ties will be played on the evenings of Tuesday 19 and Wednesday 20 August.

Rangers' first-round tie had been postponed due to Ibrox Stadium's use as a Commonwealth Games while Dunfermline v Raith Rovers was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Petrofac Training Challenge Cup second round

North Section

Dunfermline Athletic or Raith Rovers v Falkirk

Brora Rangers v East Fife

Brechin City v Peterhead

Stirling Albion v Alloa Athletic

South Section

Livingston v Heart of Midlothian

Rangers or Hibernian v Clyde

Morton v Berwick Rangers

Stranraer v Albion Rovers