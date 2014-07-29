Milk Cup photos

Westlife member Nicky Byrne opened the tournament at the Coleraine Showgrounds on Sunday night
Mikhail Kennedy celebrates after scoring NI's second goal in their 2-0 Elite section win over China
Action from Northern Ireland's victory over China at the Ballymena Showgrounds on Monday night
Manchester United players celebrate one of the 11 goals they scored against Gold Coast Academy in the Premier section
County Antrim's Paul Smyth prepares to celebrate his winning goal against County Down in the Premier category
Joel Adams scored County Armagh's first goal against Bohemians in the Premier section
Action from Liverpool's 3-1 win over Sheffield United in the Junior section
Everton's Fraser Hornby and Felipe Oliveira of Corinthians in aerial combat during their Junior match
David Parkhouse scored for County Tyrone against County Fermanagh in the Junior section Milk Cup game
Players of Brazilian side SC Corinthians celebrate their 2-0 victory over Antrim in the Junior Section final at the Milk Cup
Manchester United celebrate after beating French team Vendee 1-0 in the final of the Premier Section at the 2014 Milk Cup
