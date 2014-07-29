Milk Cup: Manchester United continue to impress in Premier

Jordan Andrew Thompson is congratulated by Man Utd team-mates

Manchester United continued their impressive form in the Premier section of the Milk Cup by beating Co Armagh 3-0 at the Riada Stadium in Ballymoney.

Jordan Andrew Thompson, Demetri Mitchell and Marcus Rashford were on target to maintain their 100% record.

Co Londonderry earned a 1-0 win over Newcastle United in the same category.

In the Junior section, Rangers made it two wins out of two by beating Liverpool 2-0 at Ballymena Showgrounds, Sam Jamieson finding the net twice.

Jamieson struck from close range in the 16th minute and added a second by firing high into the roof of the net on the half hour.

Other teams who have won both matches in the Premier include Ichifuna FC, Vendee, Brentford, CSKA Moscow and Cherry Orchard.

Sides with two wins in the Junior after two rounds of fixtures are Plymouth Argyle, Southampton, Rangers, O'Higgins FC and Co Antrim.

Another round of matches will be played on Wednesday to decide the semi-finalists in the youth football tournament.

Also on Wednesday, Northern Ireland play Mexico in the Elite category at the Coleraine Showgrounds and China take on Canada at the Brandywell.

TUESDAY RESULTS

Premier Section

Ichifuna FC 3-0 OC Blues

Craig Bellamy Foundation 0-1 Vendee

Gold Coast Academy 0-0 Otago Academy

Lusaka Academy 2-1 Club America

Brentford 5-0 Co Fermanagh

Partick Thistle 0-0 Co Down

Cherry Orchard 3-1 RCD Espanyol

Co Antrim 0-1 Chertanova Footbal Academy

Bohemian FC 0-4 CSKA Moscow

Co Tyrone 1-3 Benfica

Co Armagh 0-3 Manchester Utd

Co Londonderry 1-0 Newcastle Utd

Junior Section

Chivas Guadalajara 0-0 Middlesbrough

North Dublin SL 1-0 Sydney Utd

Watford 1-0 Global Premier Soccer

Brentford 1-3 Queen of the South

Donegal Schools 2-0 Co Armagh

Plymouth Argyle 1-0 JFA Academy

Swindon Town 4-0 Santa Marta de Liray

Dundalk SL 1-2 Co Down

Motherwell 1-2 Southampton

Co Tyrone 3-1 Co Fermanagh

Co Antrim 2-0 Co Londonderry

Everton 1-4 SC Corinthians

Sheffield Utd 0-2 O'Higgins FC

Rangers 2-0 Liverpool