Milk Cup: Manchester United continue to impress in Premier
Football
Manchester United continued their impressive form in the Premier section of the Milk Cup by beating Co Armagh 3-0 at the Riada Stadium in Ballymoney.
Jordan Andrew Thompson, Demetri Mitchell and Marcus Rashford were on target to maintain their 100% record.
Co Londonderry earned a 1-0 win over Newcastle United in the same category.
In the Junior section, Rangers made it two wins out of two by beating Liverpool 2-0 at Ballymena Showgrounds, Sam Jamieson finding the net twice.
Jamieson struck from close range in the 16th minute and added a second by firing high into the roof of the net on the half hour.
Other teams who have won both matches in the Premier include Ichifuna FC, Vendee, Brentford, CSKA Moscow and Cherry Orchard.
Sides with two wins in the Junior after two rounds of fixtures are Plymouth Argyle, Southampton, Rangers, O'Higgins FC and Co Antrim.
Another round of matches will be played on Wednesday to decide the semi-finalists in the youth football tournament.
Also on Wednesday, Northern Ireland play Mexico in the Elite category at the Coleraine Showgrounds and China take on Canada at the Brandywell.
TUESDAY RESULTS
Premier Section
Ichifuna FC 3-0 OC Blues
Craig Bellamy Foundation 0-1 Vendee
Gold Coast Academy 0-0 Otago Academy
Lusaka Academy 2-1 Club America
Brentford 5-0 Co Fermanagh
Partick Thistle 0-0 Co Down
Cherry Orchard 3-1 RCD Espanyol
Co Antrim 0-1 Chertanova Footbal Academy
Bohemian FC 0-4 CSKA Moscow
Co Tyrone 1-3 Benfica
Co Armagh 0-3 Manchester Utd
Co Londonderry 1-0 Newcastle Utd
Junior Section
Chivas Guadalajara 0-0 Middlesbrough
North Dublin SL 1-0 Sydney Utd
Watford 1-0 Global Premier Soccer
Brentford 1-3 Queen of the South
Donegal Schools 2-0 Co Armagh
Plymouth Argyle 1-0 JFA Academy
Swindon Town 4-0 Santa Marta de Liray
Dundalk SL 1-2 Co Down
Motherwell 1-2 Southampton
Co Tyrone 3-1 Co Fermanagh
Co Antrim 2-0 Co Londonderry
Everton 1-4 SC Corinthians
Sheffield Utd 0-2 O'Higgins FC
Rangers 2-0 Liverpool