Pre-season friendly: Exeter City 0-2 Swansea City

By Simon Davies

BBC Radio Wales

Josh Sheehan celebrates scoring for Swansea City
Goal scorer Josh Sheehan (right) was the only Swansea player to play the full match against Exeter

A first goal for summer signing Bafetimbi Gomis helped Swansea City to a 2-0 win at League Two Exeter City.

Gomis, a free transfer from French club Lyon in June, headed home Neil Taylor's cross past Grecians goalkeeper Christy Pym, to give Swansea a first-half lead.

The French striker also hit the post, before Josh Sheehan slotted home from close range on 79 minutes, following a pass by Wilfried Bony.

Tom Nicholls headed Exeter's best chance of the match over the bar.

