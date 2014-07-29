Pre-season friendly: Exeter City 0-2 Swansea City
A first goal for summer signing Bafetimbi Gomis helped Swansea City to a 2-0 win at League Two Exeter City.
Gomis, a free transfer from French club Lyon in June, headed home Neil Taylor's cross past Grecians goalkeeper Christy Pym, to give Swansea a first-half lead.
The French striker also hit the post, before Josh Sheehan slotted home from close range on 79 minutes, following a pass by Wilfried Bony.
Tom Nicholls headed Exeter's best chance of the match over the bar.