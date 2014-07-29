Ashkan Dejagah: Iran winger leaves Fulham for Al-Arabi

Dejagah featured in all three of Iran's games at the World Cup in Brazil

Championship club Fulham have sold Iran international Ashkan Dejagah to Qatari side Al-Arabi for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old winger joined the Whites from Wolfsburg in summer 2012 and made 49 appearances during his time at Craven Cottage, scoring six goals.

"Having spoken with Ashkan, we decided in the best interest of both Fulham and himself, that he would leave the club," Fulham boss Felix Magath said.

"We wish him very much luck for the future at Al-Arabi."

The German boss added: "During his time with us, he made some good appearances and scored some memorable goals.

"However, we decided to part ways.

"It will always be our policy to have players who are committed to the club and have a desire to work for the common goal."

Dejagah featured in all three of Iran's games at the World Cup in Brazil.