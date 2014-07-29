Peterborough United: Ben Alnwick looking long-term with Posh

Alnwick played just once for Leyton Orient after signing on January transfer deadline day

New signing Ben Alnwick says he is looking to settle down at Peterborough after spending much of his career to date on the move.

Including loans, Peterborough will be the 12th club the 27-year-old goalkeeper has represented.

Alnwick told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire: "I wanted somewhere permanent.

"A three-year contract is ideal because I can bring the family down, get settled, really focus on football and hopefully get the club back up."

Alnwick has started 68 league games for 10 different clubs since making his professional debut for Sunderland in 2005.

Alnwick began his career at Sunderland, before spending five years at Tottenham Hotspur - a period during which he made only one first-team appearance for the club but spent time on loan at Luton, Leicester, Carlisle, Norwich, Leeds, Doncaster and Orient.

He made a full-time move to Barnsley in 2012, then to Charlton the following year, and in January 2014 moved on to Orient before almost immediately leaving for personal reasons.

Alnwick said: "I was in the middle of speaking to Blackpool, and was halfway down the line of sorting a deal out with them, but once I heard there was a chance of going to Peterborough there wasn't much to think about, to be honest.

"It helps that I'll be working with Jimmy Walker (goalkeeping coach), who was at Spurs when I was there, and with Gary Breen (first-team coach), who was in the team when I made my debut at Sunderland.

"Last season was tough. I was at Charlton, and with a new owner coming in I had to make a quick decision and ended up going to Orient, but then I had to take time out to sort out a few personal problems with my son.

"Now all that's sorted, we know exactly what's happening and I'm ready to just play some football and do as well as I can."

Alnwick said he did not expect to automatically displace current Posh number one Bobby Olejnik, voted the supporters' player of the year last season.

"Bobby has done very well, so I know I'm going to have to do the business," added Alnwick. "But I'm a goalkeeper comfortable with the ball at my feet, I like to play the ball out from the back, and I know that is the sort of football they want to play here at Peterborough."