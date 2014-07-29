Ross Barkley: Everton midfielder signs new four-year contract

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has signed a four-year contract extension with the club.

The 20-year-old scored six Premier League goals last season and was part of the England squad at the World Cup finals in Brazil.

Manager Roberto Martinez said: "It is a four-year deal which reflects his new role and his development. This is as big news as we could get.

BBC Sport chief football writer Phil McNulty "Ross Barkley has shown an eye for a goal, power and pace and a willingness to look forward at every opportunity. There have already been comparisons with the young Steven Gerrard and Paul Gascoigne. He is now fulfilling the high hopes so many have had for Barkley over many years - and both Everton and England will be the beneficiaries."Read more about Ross Barkley

"He is still a young man but is a massive part of our squad."

Barkley made his debut for Everton at the start of the 2011-12 season and had loan spells with Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United before becoming a first-team regular under Martinez last season.

He made his England debut against Moldova in September 2013 and made three appearances at the World Cup.

Media playback is not supported on this device MOTD3: Is Ross Barkley the real deal?

He said: "Signing a new contract is a dream. I've played for Everton most of my life. This is a big thing for me."

Chairman Bill Kenwright said: "Everton and Ross have always been the perfect fit - Roberto has made it even more special.

"This was an important agreement and, I have to say, was conducted in a way that showed clearly the devotion to Everton of everyone involved."

Everton have signed midfielders Gareth Barry and Muhamed Besic this summer, while Martinez himself agreed a new five-year deal in June.