Divock Origi: Liverpool sign Belgium striker from Lille for £10m

World Cup 2014: Divock Origi scores late winner for Belgium

Liverpool have signed Belgium striker Divock Origi from Lille for £10m.

The 19-year-old has agreed a five-year contract but will remain at the French club on loan next season and move to Anfield in 2015.

"I am very happy and delighted a club as big as Liverpool showed interest in me," he said. "I'm very excited."

Origi played in all five of Belgium's games at the 2014 Fifa World Cup during their run to the quarter-finals and scored in the 1-0 win over Russia.

Liverpool's summer signings so far Striker Rickie Lambert, 32, was signed for £4m from Southampton Midfielder Adam Lallana, 25, was signed for £25m from Southampton Midfielder Emre Can, 20, was signed for £10m from Bayer Leverkusen Winger Lazar Markovic, 20, was signed for £20m from Benfica Defender Dejan Lovren, 25, was signed for £20m from Southampton Striker Divock Origi, 19, was signed for £10m from Lille

"I know it's a club with a great history, great fans and a lot of great players, " he added.

"For me, Liverpool is one of the greatest clubs in the world and I'm very excited to be part of this great history."

Origi began his career at Genk before moving to Lille as a 15-year-old.

He becomes Liverpool's sixth signing of the summer following Rickie Lambert,Adam Lallana and Dejan Lovren from Southampton, plus Emre Can from Bayer Leverkusen and Lazar Markovic from Benfica.