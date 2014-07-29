Champions League: Celtic braced for Legia Warsaw test

Celtic lost 1-0 to St Pauli in Saturday's friendly in Hamburg

Champions League 3rd qualifying round, 1st leg Venue: Pepsi Arena, Warsaw. Date: 30 July. Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 92-95FM, live text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Ronny Deila admits Celtic face a huge step up in class when they play Legia Warsaw in Wednesday's Champions League third qualifying round first leg.

The Scottish champions eased past KR Rejkyavik in the last round but arrived in Poland wary of what they will face against the country's best side.

"We still have things to work on," said the Celtic manager.

"The passing has to be even better [than it was against KR] and the awareness and defensive marking."

Deila, though, is confident his side will put in a performance to give them a good platform for next week's return at Murrayfield, where Celtic will play as their own stadium has been called into use for the Commonwealth Games.

Legia Warsaw Celtic Beat St Patrick's 6-1 on aggregate in second qualifying round Beat KR Reykjavik 5-0 on aggregate in second qualifying round Two games in to domestic league season Yet to play a competitive domestic fixture Featured in Europa League group stages last season Reached Champions League group stages last season

When asked if it was important to score an away goal in Warsaw, the Norwegian said: "It is always important to score goals."

New signing Jo Inge Berget is available and may play at the Pepsi Arena.

On further signings, Deila said: "We have a good scouting department and we have a lot of options."

And, of Tony Watt's departure to Standard Liege, the Celtic boss added: "He wanted to go, he wanted the opportunity.

"It is a big club so I think it is a good move for him, to grow up as a person and develop as a player.

"You never know what is going to happen in the future. I hope he succeeds because he is a very nice boy but right now I think it was the right time to try something else."

Miroslav Radovic is one of Legia Warsaw's dangermen

The losers of the tie between Legia Warsaw and Celtic will drop into the Europa League play-off round.

Legia - managed by former Blackburn, Manchester United and Rangers defender Henning Berg - warmed up for Wednesday's match with a 3-1 victory over Cracovia, having beaten Irish side St Patrick's Athletic 6-1 on aggregate in the previous Champions League qualifying round.

Slovakia Under-21 international Ondrej Duda and Serbian Miroslav Radovic, who scored three over the two legs against the Dubliners, are likely to pose danger to Celtic, and former Motherwell attacker Henrik Ojaama is the Polish side's squad.