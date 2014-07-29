Pre-season friendlies round-up: Gomis on target for Swansea

Goal scorer Josh Sheehan (right) was the only Swansea player to play the full match against Exeter

A first goal for summer signing Bafetimbi Gomis helped Swansea City to a 2-0 win at League Two Exeter City.

Gomis, a free transfer from French club Lyon in June, headed home Neil Taylor's cross past Grecians goalkeeper Christy Pym, to give Swansea a first-half lead.

The 28-year-old striker also hit a post before Josh Sheehan added the Premier League side's second on 79 minutes, following a pass by Wilfried Bony.

Elsewhere, Burnley lost 2-1 at Preston and QPR drew 2-2 with Leyton Orient.

Junior Hoilett's smart finish and a Joey Barton free-kick put Harry Redknapp's QPR 2-1 up after Romain Vincelot had earlier opened the scoring for Orient with a header, but it ended all square when Dean Cox swept home with six minutes left.

At Deepdale, new signing Lukas Jutkiewicz fired Burnley into an early lead in their meeting with local rivals Preston.

Alan Browne equalised for North End early in the second half before Josh Brownhill's free-kick earned the win for the League One side.

Sunderland were also in action on Tuesday night, a team comprised of players from the under-21s earning a 1-0 win over Recreativo Huelva thanks to Mikael Mandron's 78th-minute penalty.