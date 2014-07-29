Radoslaw Majewski: Huddersfield Town sign Polish midfielder

Radoslaw Majewski initially joined parent-club Nottingham Forest on loan in 2009 before signing permanently in 2010

Huddersfield Town have signed Poland international midfielder Radoslaw Majewski on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest.

The 27-year-old former Groclin Grodzisk player has nine international caps and has scored 19 goals in 164 appearances for Forest over the last five seasons.

Terriers boss Mark Robins told the club website: "He ticks the box of having proven pedigree at this level.

"He is a top class Championship player, especially in the number 10 role."