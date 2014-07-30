Yaya Toure: Man City midfielder - my future is at Etihad

Ivory Coast international Toure is contracted to Man City until 2017

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has said he wants to stay at the club for "as long as possible".

Reports this summer suggested that the 31-year-old Ivory Coast international was unhappy at Etihad Stadium.

The player's agent, Dimitry Seluk, had claimed Toure felt "disrespected" by the Premier League champions' owners.

But Toure told City's website: "It was not a case of leaving the club. It was difficult because my situation was quite difficult."

Seluk claimed the player's birthday was ignored by the club's owners when the squad arrived in the United Arab Emirates to celebrate their Premier League title triumph in May.

Toure appeared to support that claim on his Twitter account, before later suggesting he did not know which club he would be playing for in the coming season.

Seluk then told BBC Sport his client wanted a "job for life" at the club despite his upset at his treatment.

And Toure's latest interview reaffirms that position, with him saying: "For me I was always quiet and my decision is that I will stay at Manchester City for as long as possible."

Toure, who signed a new four-year deal last season, also wants to see more signings in the coming weeks to help establish City as a "massive" club.

He added: "If we want to be the best, we need to win every trophy possible."