Wednesday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Ronny Deila says Tony Watt, who this week signed for Standard Liege, did not work hard enough to succeed at the Scottish Champions. (Various)

But Deila has told the front-man that he could play for Celtic again if he changes his attitude. (Various)

Celtic manager Ronny Deila says rising star Michal Zyro is not for sale

Legia Warsaw boss Henning Berg has told Celtic and other potential suitors that wonderkid Michal Zyro is not for sale, ahead of his side's meeting with the Scottish outfit in Champions League qualifying. (Various)

Celtic's new loan signing Jo Inge Berget has revealed he grew up being compared to Fernando Torres, and says it is now time he lived up to that billing. (Scottish Sun: Print Edition)

Real Sociedad defender Alberto De La Bella says it will be a disaster if his side do not reach the group stages of the Europa League, as the Spaniards prepare to take on Aberdeen in qualifying. (Scottish Sun: Print Edition)

Rangers chairman David Somers insists the club have no plans to sell their Murray Park training ground. (Daily Record)

Dundee United manager Jackie McNamara has tipped new loan signing Conor Townsend to fill the shoes of Andrew Robertson, following his switch to Hull City. (Various)

Hibernian's new on-loan goalkeeper Mark Oxley has revealed Hull City team-mate Allan McGregor urged him to jump at the chance to move to the Easter Road side. (Daily Record)

Oxley also says that Hull new boy Robert Snodgrass told him more people will be watching the Scottish Championship than the Premiership this season, with Hibs, Hearts and Rangers all in the second tier. (Various)

Former Scotland striker Garry O'Connor is ready to make a comeback to football with Lowland League team Selkirk. (Various)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish swimmer Dan Wallace says his online dating profile is attracting huge attention after he won one gold medal and two silvers at Glasgow 2014. (Daily Record)