Macclesfield Town: Spanish midfielder David Gonzalez signs

Macclesfield will begin their third season in the Conference Premier against Braintree on 9 August

Macclesfield Town have signed Spanish midfielder David Gonzalez following a successful trial with the Conference Premier club.

The 24-year-old is a former Spain Under-17 international who progressed through the youth systems at Real Oviedo and Barcelona.

He played for Caudal in the Spanish third tier last season.

John Askey's Macclesfield finished 15th last term and start the new season at home to Braintree on 9 August.