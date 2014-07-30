BBC Sport - Man Utd too strong for County Armagh in Milk Cup Premier contest

Man Utd too strong for County Armagh

Premier holders Manchester United beat County Armagh to maintain their 100% record at this year's Milk Cup.

After routing Australian side the The Gold Coast Academy on Monday, United were given a tougher test by the Northern Ireland county side before eventually earning a 3-0 victory at the Riada Stadium in Ballymoney.

Jordan Andrew Thompson, Demetri Mitchell and Marcus Rashford were on target for the Old Trafford giants.

Top videos

Video

Man Utd too strong for County Armagh

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Video

Dembele's Barca keepy-uppy nightmare

Video

Sharapova is 'good for tennis' - ITF president

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories