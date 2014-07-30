BBC Sport - Man Utd too strong for County Armagh in Milk Cup Premier contest
Man Utd too strong for County Armagh
Premier holders Manchester United beat County Armagh to maintain their 100% record at this year's Milk Cup.
After routing Australian side the The Gold Coast Academy on Monday, United were given a tougher test by the Northern Ireland county side before eventually earning a 3-0 victory at the Riada Stadium in Ballymoney.
Jordan Andrew Thompson, Demetri Mitchell and Marcus Rashford were on target for the Old Trafford giants.