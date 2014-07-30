Coventry City: Marcus Tudgay says move was a 'no-brainer'

Tudgay scored 14 goals in 68 games in two spells for Nottingham Forest

Marcus Tudgay says he is excited by the set-up at Coventry City and his decision to sign on at the League One club was a "no-brainer".

The 31-year-old former Nottingham Forest striker agreed a one-year deal after spending pre-season with Steven Pressley's Sky Blues.

"I've been with them for two weeks and there are quality players in the team," Tudgay said.

"I'm impressed and it was a no-brainer me coming here, I'm happy."

Tudgay's three-year spell with Forest came to an end this summer and, after playing only three times in a two-month loan at Charlton at the end of last season, he is looking forward to the chance of playing regular first-team football under boss Steven Pressley.

"I just want to crack on now, get my fitness higher and help the club," Tudgay added to BBC Coventry and Warwickshire.

"I've bought into what the gaffer wants and I'm happy with it, coming here was something I wanted."

The Sky Blues open their League One campaign with a trip to Bradford on Saturday, 9 August before playing their first "home" game of the season in Northampton against Cardiff in the League Cup four days later.

Coventry are playing at the Cobblers' Sixfields Stadium after leaving the Ricoh Arena in a row over rent with the stadium's owners.

BBC Coventry and Warwickshire report that the Football League are due to make an announcement on the situation early next month with the hope that potential talks over returning the club to Coventry could follow.

"I've heard we can hopefully get back there," Tudgay said.

"It would be a massive plus, it would lift the boys, fans and the whole city."