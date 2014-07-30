Max Clayton: Former Crewe striker training with Wolves

Clayton made his debut for Crewe in April 2011, aged 16

Former Crewe striker Max Clayton is training with Championship newcomers Wolves, reports BBC Radio Stoke.

Clayton, 19, is out of contract at Gresty Road and has spent the last few weeks at Sunderland trying to earn a deal with the Premier League side.

He is now at Molineux in his latest effort to find a new club for the start of the season.

Clayton has been with the Alex his whole career and scored 16 goals in 92 appearances for the League One side.

His trial with Gus Poyet's Black Cats lasted nearly three weeks but ended without the two clubs agreeing a compensation fee for the player.

Alex manager Steve Davis is keen to strengthen his squad for the forthcoming campaign and is hoping the impending transfer for Mathias Pogba to Italian club Pescara will free up funds.

Only two players - midfielder Chris Atkinson and goalkeeper Scott Shearer - have been brought in so far, but Davis remains optimistic more will follow.

"We've got a list of players we'd like to have and some have expressed an interest that they'd like to come," he told BBC Radio Stoke.

"We're in their hands but we're hopeful three or four of them will come to us."

Crewe begin their League One season at Fleetwood Town on Saturday, 9 August.