Harry Crawford: Dartford re-sign former Barnet striker

Conference Premier side Dartford have re-signed former Barnet striker Harry Crawford on a free transfer.

The 22-year-old scored two goals in 29 league appearances for the Bees last season and was released in April.

Crawford spent most of the 2012-13 campaign with the Darts, scoring 13 goals in 26 league outings.

"I have been talking with Harry for a number of weeks and wanted him to come back to strengthen the squad," Dartford boss Tony Burman said.

"Harry is another player who knows a lot about the club and I feel we will get the best out of him for the coming season."

