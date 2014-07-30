Braintree Town sign Mitch Brundle and Carl Pentney

From the section

Brundle was on loan at Cheltenham Town from February to April

Braintree Town have signed defender Mitch Brundle following his release by Bristol City and goalkeeper Carl Pentney from Chelmsford City.

Brundle, 19, joined City from Yeovil last summer, and despite failing to make an appearance, played seven times on loan at Cheltenham.

Pentney, 24, arrives on a free transfer from Chelmsford, having previously been at Leicester and Colchester.

The pair have signed one-year deals with the Conference Premier side.