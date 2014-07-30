Ipswich Town: David McGoldrick makes 'remarkable' return

McGoldrick's 16 goals last season made him Ipswich's top scorer

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy expressed surprise after striker David McGoldrick has managed his first 20 minutes of football in five months.

The 26-year-old came off the bench in Tuesday's friendly against Southend United, his first appearance since suffering a knee injury in February.

McCarthy told BBC Radio Suffolk: "That's his first 20 minutes in months.

"It's remarkable actually, as he's only had two or three training sessions with the team."

McGoldrick, last season's top scorer, had not featured since February after undergoing knee surgery.

Ipswich's summer signings Cameron Stewart from Hull City Bartosz Bialkowski from Notts County Jonathan Parr from Crystal Palace Alex Henshall from Man City

He has spent part of the summer rehabilitating in the United States and had only trained briefly with his team-mates before making his 73rd-minute return in the 2-1 win over the Shrimpers.

"He's out of match practice, but you could see a few of his silky touches," said McCarthy.

"As soon as possible is when we want him back. But that will be done with due care and attention."

Hungarian trialist Balint Bajner scored Town's opener at Roots Hall.

The 23-year-old striker, who had a brief spell at West Ham six years ago, made a single substitute appearance for Borussia Dortmund in February 2013.

French-born Mauritius international and former Melbourne Victory midfielder Kevin Bru also continued his trial with Ipswich.

"Balint's done well in every game. I'm really pleased with him," said McCarthy.

"He's only 23. I think he's got improvement in him. We'll see. We'll continue to monitor him.

"Kevin has done fine. I've been delighted with him. He's played only his second game in the past two or three months, so he was feeling a bit shattered."