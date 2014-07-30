Adam Forshaw: Brentford boss Warburton dismisses transfer talk

Forshaw began his career at Everton and joined Brentford in summer 2012 after a successful loan spell

Brentford manager Mark Warburton has insisted they have no intention of selling midfielder Adam Forshaw.

The 22-year-old, who has scored 11 goals in 100 appearances for the Bees, has reportedly attracted interest from fellow Championship club Wigan.

"Why would we sell the League One Player of the Year to a rival club?" Warburton told BBC London 94.9.

"He has another two years to run on his contract and we have made it very clear how much we value Adam."

Forshaw, who has been recovering from ankle surgery over the summer, played 45 minutes in Brentford's 4-0 friendly defeat by Spanish club Osasuna on Tuesday.

"He made comments he was eight out of 10 [in terms of fitness]," Warburton said.

"The plan was always to play 45 minutes on Tuesday, an hour on Saturday and hopefully be fit for our first game of the season."

Meanwhile Warburton is still casting his eye over trialists Daniel O'Shaughnessy and Tommy Smith.

Tommy Smith is on trial at Griffin Park following his departure from Cardiff this summer

Finland Under-21 international O'Shaughnessy featured in central defence against Osasuna, but former Watford, QPR and Cardiff midfielder Smith was forced to sit out the match with a tight calf.

"I was pleased with Daniel," Warburton said.

"He stepped in at a difficult time and showed qualities. We are talking with him, which is positive.

"With Tommy it is about making sure everything is right for all parties. We are chatting and it is very amicable.

"I think he is enjoying it and the feedback is positive. We just need him to play a couple of games and we will go from there."