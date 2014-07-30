Swindon wait on Southampton for Turnbull and Stephens loan deals

Both Turnbull (left) and Stephens are England youth internationals

Swindon Town are set to sign Southampton defender Jordan Turnbull.

Turnbull was given permission to play for the Robins in Tuesday's friendly against Leeds and is expected to join on a season-long loan this week.

But Town insist that the deal for the 19-year-old does not mean they will miss out on fellow Saints defender Jack Stephens, who they have been trying to bring back on loan this summer.

"We're trying for Jack as well," confirmed Swindon chairman Lee Power.

"We're hoping to get him in before the start of the season but it's well documented that Southampton are lacking in numbers at the moment," he told BBC Wiltshire.

Profile: Jordan Turnbull Profile: Jack Stephens Born: 30 October 1994 Born: 27 January 1994 Position: Defender Position: Defender Clubs: Swindon (youth), Southampton (youth) Clubs: Plymouth Argyle, Southampton, Swindon (loan) Senior appearances: 0 Senior appearances: 17

Southampton have seen Rickie Lambert, Luke Shaw, Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren and Calum Chambers leave the club this summer, while midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin and striker Jay Rodriguez have been linked with moves to Tottenham.

But Power added: "They're trying to do their business and when they conclude what they need to do, we'll get Jack as well."

Stephens, 20, spent two months on loan at Swindon last season, making 10 appearances for the League One club.

Turnbull came through Town's centre of excellence before leaving to join Southampton in 2007 and has two years remaining on his contract at St Mary's.