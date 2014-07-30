Torquay United: Duane O'Achie to sign on one-year contract

From the section

Torquay United are set to sign striker Duane O'Achie on a one-year contract following a successful trial.

The 21-year-old Londoner has spent pre-season at Plainmoor having previously been with Southend.

O'Achie featured for the Shrimpers at youth level but failed to make a first-team appearance.

He becomes manager Chris Hargreaves' eighth new summer signing as the Gulls prepare for life back in the Conference Premier next season.

Torquay have already signed Courtney Richards, Angus MacDonald, Toby Ajala, Louis Briscoe, Jordan Seabright, Luke Young and Ryan Bowman.