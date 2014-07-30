Burnley: Ben Mee extends contract with Premier League newcomers

Ben Mee had a loan spell at Burnley before joining permanently in January 2012

Defender Ben Mee has signed a new contract to remain at Premier League side Burnley for another three years.

Mee, who joined the Clarets from Manchester City in January 2012, played 41 times last season as Burnley won promotion from the Championship.

"It was definitely the highlight of my career," said the 24-year-old.

"It's always been a dream of mine to play in the Premier League and hopefully that will be realised this season," he told the club website.

Mee is the latest member of Burnley's promotion-winning squad to agree a new deal at Turf Moor, following midfielder Scott Arfield and full-back Kieran Trippier.