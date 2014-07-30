Port Vale: Micky Adams forced to play waiting game with transfers

Adams has been in charge at Vale Park since May 2011

Port Vale boss Micky Adams says he has no choice but to be patient as he tries to add a striker to his squad.

Adams, 52, has brought in eight players so far this summer but is still keen to bolter his firepower for the new League One season.

"The situation changes from week to week and day to day but you have to be patient," he told BBC Radio Stoke.

"We've chased the same boy for a number of weeks, we thought we'd landed him last week but it didn't quite happen."

Port Vale signings for 2014-15 Frederic Veseli (Ipswich, loan) Michael Brown (Leeds) Steven Jennings (Tranmere) Michael O'Connor (Rotherham) Byron Moore (Crewe) Mark Marshall (Coventry) Ryan McGivern (Hibernian) Colin Daniel (Mansfield)

BBC Radio Stoke report Blackburn striker Jordan Slew, 21, is a potential target but Adams says getting any deals done is not straightforward.

"They're not our players, they're not free agents so they can't just walk into our club," he said.

"You have to agree terms with the club and, if we can do that, we'll get another one in."

Ipswich defender Frederic Veseli, 21, is the latest to join Vale after agreeing a loan move until January 2015.

Adams' side open their League One campaign with a home game against Walsall on Saturday, 9 August, and the ex-Brighton and Leicester boss is quietly confident his new-look squad can made a good start to the the campaign.

"I popped into a bookies and was shocked we were third favourites for the drop," added Adams.

"I think I've got a decent squad here now and we're content with the business we've done."