SPFL chairman Ralph Topping returns to Scottish FA board

Topping is also chairman of the SPFL

Scottish Professional Football League chairman Ralph Topping has returned to the main board of the Scottish FA.

Topping was previously on the board but was effectively replaced by Celtic chairman Peter Lawwell last year.

Lawwell retains his place on the board along with non-executive director Barrie Jackson.

They are joined by chief executive Stewart Regan, president Campbell Ogilvie, vice-president Alan McRae and second vice-president Rod Petrie.

Scottish Junior FA president Tom Johnston represents non-professional clubs on the SFA board.

Topping's return follows the decision to increase the amount of board members at the governing body's most recent annual general meeting.

"We are delighted to welcome Ralph back to the main board, having already benefitted from Peter's wealth of experience in the past year," said Regan.

And SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster added: "We are delighted that Peter Lawwell and Ralph Topping have been unanimously elected by the professional game board to serve the professional game on the main board of the Scottish FA."