Callum Ball: St Mirren recruit striker from Derby County

Ball (right) was with Derby for several years but spent much of past two years on loan

St Mirren have signed former Derby County striker Callum Ball on a one-year deal, with the option of a further year.

The 21-year-old scored five goals in two trial games with the Buddies this close season.

Ball spent his youth career with Nottingham Forest and Derby County before making his senior debut at the latter in 2010.

He has had loan spells with Coventry City, Torquay United and Notts County.

And the forward was one of five players released by Derby in May.