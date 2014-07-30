MK Dons: Ex-Norwich City midfielder Matty Pattison on trial

Pattison scored three times during his three years at Norwich

MK Dons boss Karl Robinson will consider a move for former Newcastle United and Norwich City midfielder Matty Pattison.

The 27-year-old South African played as a trialist in Tuesday's 3-1 friendly defeat by Cambridge United.

"We'll have to make a decision. He's not played much football, so that makes it difficult," Robinson told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"We'll make a decision. He wants to come and have a little look."

Pattison made 55 appearances for the Canaries between 2007 and 2009, having previously featured 15 times for Newcastle, and is interested in returning to England after spending the past five years playing in his native South Africa.

MK Dons summer departures Izale McLeod to Crawley Stephen Gleeson to Birmingham City Alan Smith to Notts County Adam Chicksen to Brighton

While Robinson has yet to decide on whether Pattison is in his plans, he is closing in on a new un-named forward, who is expected to undergo a medical on Thursday.

MK used a host of youngsters against the U's, including 15-year-old forward Hugo Logan.

But Robinson hopes to add depth to his senior squad with the additions of a central defender, central midfielder and a winger.

"There are three or four players we need to bring in and we won't be far off," he said.

"We need one or two to patch us up. Once we've got them we'll be very happy. There is a lot of work to be done over the next 10 days.

"I've not got a massive squad. We've 14 or 15 really good players, but we need to strengthen if we're going to compete."