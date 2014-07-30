Football Conference announces Vanarama as new sponsor

The Conference's top tier features 24 teams including Wrexham and Kidderminster

The Football Conference has announced a new three-year sponsorship deal with online van leasing company Vanarama.

The Conference's three divisions had been looking for a new sponsor since the termination of the previous deal in February.

After seven years, the new partnership will see the competition's traditional names brought back.

The three divisions shall now be known as the Vanarama Conference, Conference North and Conference South.

"The partnership was launched in the presence of member clubs and will see the commercial vehicle specialists take the naming rights for all 1,476 games a season across the three divisions in 2014-15," a Conference statement read.

The opening fixture of the new Conference season will see Bristol Rovers host Grimsby Town on Saturday, 9 August.