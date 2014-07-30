Wilfried Bony: Swansea players want him to stay - Ashley Williams

Wilfried Bony scored a goal against Japan and Greece at the World Cup in Brazil for the Ivory Coast

Wales and Swansea captain Ashley Williams says it would be a "massive boost" if striker Wilfried Bony stays.

The club's £12m record signing in August 2013, scored 25 goals in his first season with the Swans and has been linked with a move away from the Liberty Stadium.

Manager Garry Monk said the Ivory Coast international will not be sold unless someone comes in with "an astronomical offer".

"We want him to stay," said Williams.

"He knows that. I've told him that. Hopefully he does."

Bony is back with the Welsh club after returning from the World Cup in Brazil, where he scored twice for Ivory Coast.

He set up one of the goals in Swansea's 2-0 pre-season win against League Two Exeter City on Tuesday.

His agent, Dalibor Lacina, said in June that any bid for Bony would need to be around £20m to tempt Swansea to sell.

Lacina also said that the Ivory Coast striker will only leave Swansea City this summer for a top-six club.

One of the clubs reportedly interested in the Ivorian is Liverpool, who are looking for strikers following the sale of Luis Suarez.

The Reds have signed Belgium striker Divock Origi for £10m from Lille, but the 19-year-old will remain at the French club on loan next season and move to Anfield in 2015.

The Merseyside club's boss, Brendan Rogers, could return to his old club for Bony, especially following the collapse of the £8.5m deal for QPR striker Loic Remy.

Williams can see why Bony has been linked to other clubs.

"He's [Bony] a very good player," said Williams, "he's very popular in and around the squad.

"He had a good World Cup personally."

If Bony does stay at Swansea he could form a strike partnership with French striker Bafetimbi Gomis.

The 28-year-old was signed by the Swans in June 2014 after his contract expired with Lyon.

Gomis, like Bony, knows how to find the net and scored 56 goals in 120 league appearances in almost five years with the French club.

Both players played together for the first time in the win at Exeter, with Gomis scoring one of the goals.

Central defender Williams said he would not like to face the duo.

"With that kind of talent in our squad, if we can get them firing it is going to be very difficult for other teams to defend against," he said.

"I know as a defender, if I looked at the team sheet and I was facing those two, it wouldn't be something I would look forward to."

Meanwhile, Rory Donnelly needs surgery on the ankle ligament damage he sustained in the friendly win at Plymouth last weekend.

The 22-year-old striker is likely to be ruled out for up to three months.