QPR 0-0 Southend: Rangers held at Roots Hall

Steven Caulker and Jack Collison
Midfielder Jack Collison was released by West Ham at the end of last season

Former West Ham United midfielder Jack Collison played 90 minutes on trial for QPR in their 0-0 draw at Southend.

Collison left Upton Park at the end of last season after being sidelined by a persistent knee injury, but impressed during the friendly at Roots Hall.

QPR lined-up in a 3-5-2 with wingers Matt Phillips and Michael Petrasso starting in a makeshift forward line.

South Korean left-back Yun Suk-Young made his first appearance for the Hoops since returning from the World Cup.

QPR: Murphy (Lumley 46), Harriman, Onuoha, Hill, Donaldson (Kpekawa 79), Suk-Young (Sutherland 46), Collison, Faurlin, Petrasso (Comley 64), Phillips (Sendles-White 62), Doughty.

Southend: Bentley (T. Smith), Fagan (Deegan), Thompson, Ibenfeldt, Richards-Everton (Prosser), Coker (Jordan Williams), Clifford (Jenkins), Atkinson, Guyonnet (Cregg), Weston (Chedozie), Corr (Brown).

