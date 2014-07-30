Chesterfield 3-1 Aston Villa: Paul Lambert's men slip to defeat

Aston Villa's coaching staff Roy Keane and Paul Lambert
Aston Villa's management team of Roy Keane and Paul Lambert had won all three of their previous pre-season games

Aston Villa suffered their first defeat of their pre-season campaign, losing away to Chesterfield.

Tendayi Darikwa and Sam Hird fired the League One hosts into a 2-0 lead before a young Villa side pulled one back through substitute Jack Grealish early in the second half.

Sam Morsy added a late third for Chesterfield, who were champions of League Two last season.

Villa had beaten Mansfield 3-1, FC Dallas 2-0 and Houston Dynamo 1-0.

Aston Villa: Guzan, Lowton (Bacuna), Herd (Okore), Donacien, Bennett (Stevens), Gardner (El Ahmadi), Johnson, Carruthers, Burke (N'Zogbia), Tonev (Grealish), Robinson.

Chesterfield: Lee, Jones (Maguire), Evatt, (Onovwigun), Hird (Gardner), Darikwa, Morsy (Clark), Ryan (Dawes), Humphreys (Cooper), Roberts (Raglan), Boco (O'Shea), Gnanduillet (Doyle).

