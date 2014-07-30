Chesterfield 3-1 Aston Villa: Paul Lambert's men slip to defeat

Aston Villa's management team of Roy Keane and Paul Lambert had won all three of their previous pre-season games

Aston Villa suffered their first defeat of their pre-season campaign, losing away to Chesterfield.

Tendayi Darikwa and Sam Hird fired the League One hosts into a 2-0 lead before a young Villa side pulled one back through substitute Jack Grealish early in the second half.

Sam Morsy added a late third for Chesterfield, who were champions of League Two last season.

Villa had beaten Mansfield 3-1, FC Dallas 2-0 and Houston Dynamo 1-0.

Aston Villa: Guzan, Lowton (Bacuna), Herd (Okore), Donacien, Bennett (Stevens), Gardner (El Ahmadi), Johnson, Carruthers, Burke (N'Zogbia), Tonev (Grealish), Robinson.

Chesterfield: Lee, Jones (Maguire), Evatt, (Onovwigun), Hird (Gardner), Darikwa, Morsy (Clark), Ryan (Dawes), Humphreys (Cooper), Roberts (Raglan), Boco (O'Shea), Gnanduillet (Doyle).