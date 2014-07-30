Chelsea 3-1 Vitesse Arnhem: Cesc Fabregas scores first Blues goal

Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas scores to make 2-0 against Vitesse Arnhem

Cesc Fabregas scored his first goal for Chelsea in their friendly victory over Vitesse Arnhem on Wednesday.

The £30m summer signing from Barcelona scored a free-kick after Mohamed Salah opened the scoring on three minutes.

The Egyptian had raced onto Diego Costa's through ball and Fabregas turned provider for Nemanja Matic to score the third on 74 minutes.

Uros Djurdjevic pulled one back at the death for Vitesse as Chelsea made it four wins out of five in pre-season.

Two of Vitesse's starting line-up, Wallace and Bertrand Traore, are on loan from Chelsea, who frequently send players to the Dutch club.

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Cech (Beeney 80); Azpilicueta, Cahill (Zouma 78), Ivanovic (Chalobah 80), Luis; Van Ginkel (Romeu 66), Matic (Boga 78); Salah (Ake 71), Fabregas (Baker 75), Torres; Costa (Solanke 78).