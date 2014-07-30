Walsall 2-3 Leicester: Danny Drinkwater scores late winner

From the section

Leicester City left it late to beat Walsall in pre-season friendly

Danny Drinkwater's 87th-minute goal gave Leicester City a friendly win away at Walsall on Wednesday.

Captain Wes Morgan headed home a Marc Albrighton cross to give City an early lead and David Nugent added another midway through the first half.

Walsall pulled one back through a trialist frontman, who then set up Ashley Grimes for the equaliser.

The Foxes had the better chances, but left it late as Drinkwater struck a 25-yard effort into the top corner.

Leicester City: Hamer, Konchesky (Schlupp 68), Morgan (c) (Wasilewski 61), Pearson (De Laet 61), Hammond (James 68), King (Drinkwater 68), Albrighton (Knockaert 61), Hopper (Moore 61), Mahrez (Taylor-Fletcher 61), Nugent (Ulloa 68), Wood (Vardy 58).

Walsall: O'Donnell, Taylor (Henry 68), O'Connor, Downing, A Chambers (Kinsella 86), Sawyers (Bakayoko 80), Baxendale (Heath 80), Benning (Morris 72), J Chambers (Holden 80), Grimes (Bradshaw 68), Trialist (Webber 68).