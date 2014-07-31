Liverpool v Man City: Reds beat Premier League champions

Almost 50,000 people turned out to see the top two from last season's Premier League play in New York

Liverpool won a penalty shootout against Premier League champions Manchester City in New York after the two teams had drawn 2-2 in 90 minutes.

After a scoreless first half in the friendly at baseball's Yankee Stadium in front of almost 50,000 fans, striker Stevan Jovetic gave City the lead.

Midfielder Jordan Henderson equalised before Jovetic struck again, but winger Raheem Sterling levelled.

The Reds won 3-1 on penalties after City missed their opening two attempts.

The top two in last season's Premier League met in the International Champions Cup, a friendly tournament featuring eight European clubs.

Liverpool next face Italy's AC Milan - a win for Brendan Rodgers's side could see them reach the final in Miami - while City face Greek side Olympiakos.

Liverpool: Jones (Mignolet), Kelly (Robinson), Toure, Coates (Sakho), Enrique (Johnson), Gerrard (Lucas), Henderson, Allen (Can), Coutinho, Lambert (Sterling), Sturridge.

Manchester City: Caballero (Hart), Clichy (Richards), Kolarov, Boyata, Nastasic, Fernando, Navas, Zuculini, Milner (Iheanacho), Jovetic (Toure), Dzeko (Sinclair).