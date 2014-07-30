Newcastle United 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday: Perez nets winner

Ayoze Perez scored the only goal as Newcastle United edged out Sheffield Wednesday in a pre-season friendly at Hillsborough.

Perez, 20, who signed from Tenerife last month, capped a flowing counter-attack by the visitors with a finish beyond Chris Kirkland on 66 minutes.

The victory was the third in eight days for Alan Pardew's side.

They also kept clean sheets in New Zealand against Wellington Phoenix (1-0) and Sydney FC (4-0).

Newcastle United: Elliot, Satka (Anita 46), Yanga-Mbiwa, Dummett, Haidara (Vuckic 61), Tiote (Bigirimana 61), Abeid, Obertan, Armstrong (Gilliead 85), Perez (Campbell 73), Riviere (Streete 55).

Sheffield Wednesday: Kirkland; Palmer (Young 85), Loovens, Kelhar (Zayatte 46), Mattock (Floro 81); Maguire (Contout 62), Coke (Croasdale 74), Hutchinson (McCabe 62), Maghoma (Antonio 46); Madine, Nuhiu (Betra 74).