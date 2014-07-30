Cedric Evina: Doncaster Rovers sign former Charlton full-back

From the section

Cedric Evina came through Arsenal's youth academy playing alongside Bristol City striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas

Doncaster Rovers have completed the signing of former Charlton defender Cedric Evina on a two-year contract.

The Frenchman joined Charlton in June 2011 and played 35 times for the Championship club.

But the 22-year-old full-back left the Addicks earlier this summer.

Former Arsenal youth player Evina has made 63 professional appearances so far in a career which also includes two spells with Oldham Athletic, where he played under Rovers boss Paul Dickov.