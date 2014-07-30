Cedric Evina: Doncaster Rovers sign former Charlton full-back
Doncaster Rovers have completed the signing of former Charlton defender Cedric Evina on a two-year contract.
The Frenchman joined Charlton in June 2011 and played 35 times for the Championship club.
But the 22-year-old full-back left the Addicks earlier this summer.
Former Arsenal youth player Evina has made 63 professional appearances so far in a career which also includes two spells with Oldham Athletic, where he played under Rovers boss Paul Dickov.