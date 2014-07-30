England's Mark Clattenburg to referee Uefa Super Cup

From the section

Mark Clattenburg has officiated in 46 Uefa fixtures

Mark Clattenburg will referee the Uefa Super Cup between Real Madrid and Sevilla in Cardiff on 12 August.

Clattenburg, 36, will head an all-English team of officials for the meeting of the Spanish Champions League winners and Europa League winners.

The Premier League referee has officiated in 46 Uefa fixtures.

Assistants Simon Beck and Stuart Burt, fourth official Darren England and additional assistants Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor complete the team.