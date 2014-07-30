Hartlepool United: Luke James & Michael Duckworth sign new deals

From the section

James has made 93 Hartlepool appearances since his debut against Colchester in December 2011

Striker Luke James and right-back Michael Duckworth have signed new contracts with Hartlepool United.

Duckworth, 22, made 35 appearances last season after joining from Bradford Park Avenue, while 19-year-old academy product James scored 14 goals to finish as the League Two club's top scorer.

The forward became Pools' youngest-ever league scorer when he netted against Rochdale in January 2012, aged 17.

The lengths of the contracts have not been announced.