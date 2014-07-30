Hartlepool United: Luke James & Michael Duckworth sign new deals

Luke James
James has made 93 Hartlepool appearances since his debut against Colchester in December 2011

Striker Luke James and right-back Michael Duckworth have signed new contracts with Hartlepool United.

Duckworth, 22, made 35 appearances last season after joining from Bradford Park Avenue, while 19-year-old academy product James scored 14 goals to finish as the League Two club's top scorer.

The forward became Pools' youngest-ever league scorer when he netted against Rochdale in January 2012, aged 17.

The lengths of the contracts have not been announced.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story