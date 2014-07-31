Thursday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Ronny Deila has taken responsibility for his side's 4-1 hammering by Legia Warsaw in Champions League qualifying. (Various)

Midfielder Callum McGregor, who scored Celtic's goal in Poland, admits they could have lost 7-1 - but he is convinced they can still turn it around in the return leg. (Daily Record)

Legia boss Henning Berg also reckons his side should have won the third qualifying match by more. (Scottish Sun: Print edition)

Standard Liege boss Guy Luzon says he has no fears about striker Tony Watt's attitude, insisting his new signing from Celtic has a bright future. (Daily Record)

Manager Derek McInnes has vowed to make Aberdeen European regulars again, ahead of their Europa League qualifier against Spanish side Real Sociedad. (Various)

St Johnstone striker Stevie May is an injury doubt for the club's Europa League qualifier against Spartak Trnava. (Various)

Ross County are hoping to seal a loan deal for Parma full-back Uros Celcer, as clubs from around Europe also track the Slovenian. (Herald)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland's Guy Learmonth is targeting a Glasgow 2014 medal after reaching the final of the 800m against the odds. (Various)

Gymnastics silver medallist Dan Keatings has revealed he almost quit the sport after being dropped from Team GB's squad for the London Olympics in 2012. (Scotsman)

Sebastian Coe has tipped Lynsey Sharp to win a medal in the 800m final at the Commonwealth Games. (Herald)