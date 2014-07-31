Ipswich Town: Balint Bajner & Kevin Bru join on free transfers

Bajner has played in friendlies against Colchester, Gillingham and Southend this summer

Ipswich Town have signed midfielder Kevin Bru and striker Balint Bajner on 12-month deals, with the option of a further year.

French-born Mauritius international Bru, 25, was released by Bulgarian side Levski Sofia in the summer.

He started his career at Rennes and remained in France until 2013.

Bajner, 23, left Borussia Dortmund at the end of last season, having made one senior appearance, but played regularly for their reserve side.

Like Bru, he had been on trial with Town and scored in Tuesday's 2-1 friendly win over Southend United.

West Ham United took the Hungary Under-19 international on loan six years ago, but he failed to make an appearance.

Bajner has played in Hungary and Italy, and joined German giants Dortmund in 2012, but featured just once in the Bundesliga, as a substitute in a 1-1 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in February last year.