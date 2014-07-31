Jose Miguel Cubero: Blackpool sign Costa Rica midfielder

Jose Miguel Cubero played four times for Costa Rica at the 2014 Fifa World Cup

Costa Rica midfielder Jose Miguel Cubero has agreed to join Blackpool, subject to a work permit being granted.

The Seasiders have paid Herediano an undisclosed fee for the 27-year-old, who has spent all of his professional career playing in his home country.

Cubero appeared in four of Costa Rica's five games at the World Cup in Brazil as they reached the last eight before losing on penalties to the Netherlands.

He has agreed a one-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months.

"It has always been a dream to play in England and grow as a footballer, so it's a great opportunity," he told the club website.

Cubero is the sixth summer signing made by manager Jose Riga, taking the number of senior players in his squad to 13.

Costa Rica surprised many in Brazil, topping a World Cup group that included England, Italy and Uruguay

Riga had been working with a squad of only eight during pre-season, with the club's recruitment slowed by a dispute over transfer policy between him and chairman Karl Oyston.

The signings of defender Peter Clarke, midfielders Jacob Mellis and Tomasz Cywka on Monday, plus the arrival of striker Nathan Delfouneso on Tuesday, have swelled that number but they are still without a senior goalkeeper.

Cubero posted pictures of himself at Bloomfield Road shaking hands with Riga on his Twitter page on Wednesday and he underwent a medical on Thursday before agreeing the move.

All four of his appearances at the World Cup were as a substitute, coming off the bench in the victories over Uruguay and Italy that confirmed the Central Americans as Group D winners, as well as in the second-round win over Greece and the quarter-final defeat by the Dutch.