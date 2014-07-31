Miguel Llera: Scunthorpe United sign Spanish free-agent defender

Miguel Llera was offered a deal by Scunthorpe after playing in a pre-season friendly against Huddersfield Town

Scunthorpe United have signed defender Miguel Llera on a 12-month deal, with the option of a further year.

The 34-year-old Spaniard was available on a free transfer after being released by Sheffield Wednesday in May and has recently been on trial with the Iron.

He began his career in England with MK Dons in 2008 before spells with Charlton, Blackpool and Brentford.

After an initial loan move, he signed for the Owls in 2012, scoring 11 goals in 91 games for the Championship club.

Llera was in talks with Scunthorpe's League One rivals Oldham Athletic earlier this month, but the Latics eventually withdrew their contract offer.